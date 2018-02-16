0 Popular Buford Highway restaurant fails health inspection partly due to rodent droppings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy Mexican restaurant along Buford Highway in DeKalb County got a very low health inspection score, in part because of rodent activity.

Puras Tortas is known for its authentic tacos. It’s located in Plaza Fiesta, a shopping center popular with Hispanics.

Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge talked to one couple who drove from Carroll County to eat there.

Soul Padila told Sbarge that he was very surprised to learn the restaurant got a score of 44 on Feb. 13.

He said it had been good when they went there just a few months ago.

TRENDING STORIES:

Violations in the recent health inspection included rodent droppings on top of the oven, three hand-washing sinks without soap, and beef and chicken not held hot enough on the steam table.

Customer Sara Pujadas said she specifically asked the restaurant staff to make sure her food was hot enough when she ordered Thursday.

Puras Tortas got a score of 80 on its previous inspection last year.

Sbarge went to the restaurant to ask about the violations but was told the manager was not there.

It will be re-inspected this month. We’ll let you know how they do.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.