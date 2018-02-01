Police: Woman attacked in local park, suspect on the loose

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dunwoody police said a man ambushed and attacked a woman in the bathroom of a park around 12:30 a.m.
Police said he tried to sexually assault her at Pernoshal Park on North Shallowford Road.
“It's obviously a very dangerous individual who would commit such a horrible act in our community,” DeKalb County Sgt. Robert Parsons said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- This virus looks, acts like the flu, but it isn't; what is adenovirus?
- Largest venomous snake in U.S. spotted swimming off Florida Keys
- Man in critical condition after family says he was run over by police officer
The woman put up a fight and the woman put up a fight and got away.
She suffered serious injuries and she was hospitalized.
Police said they are still looking for the man.
Police are hoping video cameras in businesses nearby could help them track down the attacker.
"What he attempted to do is very alarming to the community and we're working to hard to figure out who this was and get him off the street,” Parsons said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}