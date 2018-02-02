Police searching for driver who struck, killed man in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Decatur are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run.
According to Decatur Police Lt. Jennifer Ross, the victim was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of East College Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the vehicle involved left the scene. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
