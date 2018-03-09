  • Police say man, shot killed in DeKalb County

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a man was shot and killed Friday morning in DeKalb County.

    The shooting happened on Sapphire Court near Decatur.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for breaking news alerts]

    Authorities said a man was found dead at the scene.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene, watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police say man, shot killed in DeKalb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main repairs completed in DeKalb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeKalb sheriff fights to keep certification

  • Headline Goes Here

    10-year-old girl hit in leg by stray bullet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Repairs to DeKalb water main should be done by Friday night, county says