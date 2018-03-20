0 Police: Man cut power, broke into woman's home, watched her sleep

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A terrifying home invasion has Chamblee police asking for the public’s help finding a suspect.

Police say on March 10 around 7 a.m., a woman woke up to find a man standing over her bed performing a sex act on himself. The victim’s husband had just left for the gym.

It happened in the 3800 block of Longview Drive in Chamblee. The woman fought off the intruder.

“It’s disgusting. I’m unsafe in my own home,” said the victim, who asked us to keep her identity hidden.

Police have since released a sketch of the man.

“I was still in bed and my 4-year-old son was sleeping with me when I looked to my side and this man was standing next to my bed and he was touching himself watching me sleep,” said the victim. “When I saw, I screamed and my son woke up and the only thing I could think about was getting the person out of there. And I put myself between him and my child and I just pushed him out, picked up a chair and pushed toward him and you know I was trying to keep him away.”

She eventually pushed him out the back door and called police. The man is described as Latino, 5-foot-8, weighing 180 pounds and clean-shaven. He appeared to be between 30 and 35 years old.

“He accessed my house through the garage door, cut the power and came inside,” said the woman. “When the police came, we found a ladder on the back of the house where he put it on and was watching me sleep through the window.”

The victim says she thinks she may have seen him before in the neighborhood, but she isn’t 100 percent sure. She just hopes someone recognizes him and calls police. And she hopes others start locking their doors, even during daylight hours when everyone is home.

“I’m just hoping he never comes back,” she said.

