Police investigating deadly shooting near Lithonia church

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating what led to a deadly shooting near a DeKalb County church.
We’re talking to police for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The shooting happened on Salem Road and Salem Hills Drive Monday night.
It is close to Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia.
TRENDING STORIES:
- American Express is hiring and you can work from home
- Woman named person of interest in arson that damaged 20 homes, police say
- 14-year-old girl found in Georgia 5 months after disappearance
DeKalb County police said there was some kind of confrontation and a man around 19 or 20 years old died.
Police say the shooter got away.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}