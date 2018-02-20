  • Police investigating deadly shooting near Lithonia church

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating what led to a deadly shooting near a DeKalb County church.

    The shooting happened on Salem Road and Salem Hills Drive Monday night.

    It is close to Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia.

    DeKalb County police said there was some kind of confrontation and a man around 19 or 20 years old died.

    Police say the shooter got away.

