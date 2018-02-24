DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a hotel in DeKalb County.
DeKalb police tell Channel 2 Action News that the shooting was reported at the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain.
Investigators said one person is detained, but they’re trying to determine that person’s role in the shooting, if any.
