Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 78 in DeKalb County

    By: Darryn Moore

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly accident that left a pedestrian dead in DeKalb County.

    A pedestrian was hit on Highway 78 eastbound between Interstate 285 and Brockett Road just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the person died.

    Several lanes of Hwy. 78 were blocked as of 7 a.m.

