Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 78 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly accident that left a pedestrian dead in DeKalb County.
#BREAKINGNEWS: Person hit by a vehicle...Highway 78/eb between I-285 and Brockett Rd. All lanes blocked. @DeKalbCountyPD on scene. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/BBQcd6gMzN— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) February 27, 2018
A pedestrian was hit on Highway 78 eastbound between Interstate 285 and Brockett Road just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the person died.
Several lanes of Hwy. 78 were blocked as of 7 a.m.
