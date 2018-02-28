Mother wants answers after son with autism scratched, bruised at school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother in DeKalb County wants answers after, she said, her son with autism came home from school scratched, bruised and with ripped clothes.
Monica Perdew said her 11-year-old son, Bryson, is a student at Sagamore Hills Elementary School in Decatur.
She said she got a call from the school last week saying that her son, who is mostly non-verbal, was upset about an iPad and was asking for her, but that there was no need for her to come. She said the school called back later and said her son had been scratched, but everything was OK and she still didn't need to come.
Perdew said she went to the school and found her son with a deep scratch on his face along with other scratches and bruises on his face and arms. She said his pants were torn.
Perdew said school officials told her the injuries were the result of an unfortunate accident. She said they told her the boy scratched himself on a parapro's fingernail.
