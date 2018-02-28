Mother heartbroken after learning of another deadly shooting at Savannah State University

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Another deadly shooting on the campus of Savannah State University has sparked safety concerns by current and former students and their families.
On Saturday, a person was shot on campus and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A local mother is heartbroken an incident like this has happened again.
Chris Starks, a graduate of DeKalb County’s Miller Grove High School, was killed in August 2015 in a shooting at the college’s student union.
“I cry, and I’m mad, and I’m angry,” Stark’s mother told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez.
We’re asking Savannah State officials what they’re doing to protect students, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}