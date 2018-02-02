0 Mother begs for information leading to killer of her 2 kids, their friend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Alia Mathews wants her children’s killer or killers caught.

“They weren’t in a car accident,” Mathews said. “They weren’t sick. Somebody murdered my kids.”

DeKalb police found the bodies of Stafford Henderson, his sister Starlynne Henderson and their friend Eric Robinson inside an apartment on Par Four Court in August. All three had been shot multiple times. While not releasing many details about the investigation, detective say they believe the killer or killers specifically targeted that apartment for robbery. A fourth person inside that apartment hid inside a bedroom closet and survived. She is cooperating with police.

“There were a number of items that we expected to find in the home that we did not,” said Det. B.R. Smith. “So it would appear that robbery was perhaps the motive.”

Mathews said her children were a little rough around the edges but were fiercely loyal to each other.

Stafford was visiting the area after being away for six years. His sister met him at that apartment so they could celebrate his birthday. Her birthday was just five days later. The two siblings snapped a selfie together in the apartment complex just three hours before the murders. Mathews is begging for any information that might lead to her children’s killers.

“I don’t know, for the life of me, why somebody would do them this way,” said Mathews. “There’s nothing that a person can do to deserve what they did to them.”

DeKalb police are asking anyone with any information about the case or who may be involved to give them a call.

