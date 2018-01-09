Men accused of beating sister's husband to death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three men have been arrested after they were accused of beating a 24-year-old man to death.
The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office said Torin Davenport was beaten by his wife’s brothers in May 2017 as revenge for Davenport allegedly beating his wife.
Davenport lost and never regained consciousness after the assault. He later died in October from “complications related to blunt-force trauma.”
Police arrested Elton Calloway, 26, Kenneth Calloway, 30, and Bruce McDaye, 24, all of Decatur, on Monday.
Police said they have been charged with murder.
We’re talking to the victim’s mother about his five-month-long fight to stay alive, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
