Man shot in McDonald's parking lot in Brookhaven, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the person who shot a man in the neck in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Brookhaven.
The victim told police that he was in his car in the McDonald’s parking lot on Peachtree Road Tuesday night when a woman in her 20s demanded money and shot him.
Police found him a mile away, walking in the area of Osborne Road and Windsor Parkway.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and had surgery Wednesday morning.
We're working to learn more about the search for the shooter, for Channel 2 Action News at 4.
