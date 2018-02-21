  • Man shot in McDonald's parking lot in Brookhaven, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the person who shot a man in the neck in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Brookhaven.

    The victim told police that he was in his car in the McDonald’s parking lot on Peachtree Road Tuesday night when a woman in her 20s demanded money and shot him.

    Police found him a mile away, walking in the area of Osborne Road and Windsor Parkway.

    He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and had surgery Wednesday morning.

