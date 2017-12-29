Man found dead on stranger's porch after hair salon shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The body of a man was left on a porch Thursday afternoon after a shooting at a DeKalb County hair salon, police said.
Investigators believe the man was shot in the 5800 block of Memorial Drive before someone moved his body to a home in the 1200 block of West Ridge Avenue.
Detectives told Channel 2’s Liz Artz that a man and a woman got into an altercation with the store owner at Maggie’s Weaving Studio and opened fire on the studio.
The two left the location and the 25-year-old male ended up asking for help on a doorstep of a residence a mile away.
“We're trying to sort out what happened, how it happened, who may have shot him and how he ended up on that doorstep,” DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.
The owner of the home told police he does not know the victim, whose name has not been released.
