0 Local school systems prepare for National School Walkout protest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School districts across metro Atlanta are putting out their plans for students and faculty about the anticipated student protests against guns across the country.

The ENOUGH National School Walkout will be held on March 14 -- exactly one month after the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people and sent shock waves across the nation.

The event will be at 10 a.m. across every time zone and last 17 minutes -- one minute for each of the victims gunned down in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The movement's founder says 60 school walkouts in metro Atlanta are planned for Wednesday.

“I think that this walkout is important so people can come out and see there are lot of other people who believe in responsible common sense gun laws and that we’ve got to stop this,” said Stop School Shootings Clare Schexnyder.

The walkout's goal is "to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship," according to the event.

