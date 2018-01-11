Investigators searching for witness of hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for a possible witness in a hit-and-run case that killed a 4-year-old girl in October.

Channel 2’s Liz Artz got exclusive access to a report put together by a private investigator working for the child’s family.

Witnesses reported seeing a man they said was acting peculiar at the scene on Oct. 18.

“It happened so fast and felt so surreal that Jesus could have walked up to me and I wouldn't have noticed," witness Tiffany Houston told Artz.

Houston said she was driving in a PT Cruiser that day and was about to turn left on North Indian Creek Drive when a car slammed into 4-year-old Lun Thang, killing her.

“He could have easily hit my car, but they hit that baby and took her life and that’s what I’m having a hard time with," Houston said.

Police have been searching for the driver since it happened.

They believe the suspect’s car is a 2000 or 2001 charcoal gray, four-door Toyota Camry that would have had front end damage and a broken headlight on the passenger side.

“Where was this person going so early so fast?" Houston said.

Thang's family hired a private investigator to find the driver.

In the report compiled by that investigator, Houston is mentioned, along with two other women who described seeing a man walk up to the scene nearly an hour after the accident.

“He did look peculiar so that’s what I'm going to say about that, peculiar look to me if you didn't know or were not part of the initial accident," witness Cassandra Chambers told Artz.

Police told Artz they consider the man a witness and would like to talk with the him.

They're hoping maybe he saw something that could lead them to the driver of the Toyota Camry.

"Whether you get in trouble here on earth or when you die, you have to live with this," Houston said.

There is a reward for information leading to the suspect in this case.

DeKalb police encourage anyone who has information to call the DeKalb County Police Department hotline at 1-833-HIT-AND-RUN.

