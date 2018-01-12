Hundreds attend Decatur service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr.
County officials honored the life and legacy of Dr. King at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur Friday.
The theme for 2018 is “MLK 50 Forward – Together We Win With Love For Humanity.”
Channel 2’s Sophia Choi served as the emcee.
The DeKalb County Choir performed at the event. Judge Penny Brown Reynolds was the special guest speaker and there was a panel conversation about cultural diversity.
We’re working learning to learn about the other events honoring Dr. King this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
Attendees told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that it’s always important to hold these events to honor the legacy of King, especially on the 50th anniversary of his death.
“I think it's just a wonderful opportunity to learn more about his legacy and how it's still going on,” said attendee Mike Holloway.
“I think cultural diversity is important in Dekalb and in terms of our young people and the way the colleges are they're diverse all different kinds of ethnic backgrounds and that's the way the world is now,” said resident Sylvia Smith.
RIGHT NOW:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) January 12, 2018
Mayor @KeishaBottoms is speaking at the MLK 50 Forward event, in DeKalb County.@wsbtv @SophiaWSB pic.twitter.com/U22duHDwsh
