Horses running on Atlanta highway block traffic (VIDEO)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy highway in DeKalb County is back open after horses were seen running along it.
On Saturday morning, Triple Team Traffic tweeted Highway 78 eastbound past Montreal Road was shut down due to the incident.
DeKalb Co: Hwy 78/eb shut down past exit 2 Montreal Rd thanks to HORSES running around; police on scene now trying to contain them https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZJQCIxut2b— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 17, 2018
Police were on the scene at 9 a.m. trying to contain them.
All lanes were back open shortly after 9:30 a.m.
There is currently no information about where the horses came from or how they got loose.
Sweet horses loose on 78! Traffic jam @wsbtv @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/tCXsFVDYNc— Beth Conn (@beth_conn) March 17, 2018
