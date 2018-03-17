  • Horses running on Atlanta highway block traffic (VIDEO)

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy highway in DeKalb County is back open after horses were seen running along it. 

    On Saturday morning, Triple Team Traffic tweeted Highway 78 eastbound past Montreal Road was shut down due to the incident.

    Police were on the scene at 9 a.m. trying to contain them. 

    All lanes were back open shortly after 9:30 a.m. 

    There is currently no information about where the horses came from or how they got loose. 

