Here are all the roads closed in DeKalb due to snow

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Several roads are closed throughout DeKalb County due to ice and snow. Hundreds of crashes have been reported throughout north Georgia, where a State of Emergency is in effect due to winter weather.
Here's a full list from DeKalb County Government as of 11:15 a.m.:
Emergency Vehicles Only
South Hairston Road / Redan Road
Snapfinger Woods / Panola Road
North Hariston / Fieldridge Court
1670 Clairmont Road (In front of VA Hospital)
Clairmont Road / Desmond Road
North Decatur Road / Webster Road
Snapfinger Road / Panola Road
South Indian Creek / Covington Hwy
Hwy 78 (Stone Mountain Hwy) WB bridges Interstate 285 West Park Place (1/2 mile North of Stone Mountain)
Closed
Rock Springs Road / Panola Road
Clifton Road from CDC Parkway to Briarcliff Road
3600 Panthersville Road
Rock Chapel Road / Lithonia Industrial Boulevard
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}