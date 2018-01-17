  • Here are all the roads closed in DeKalb due to snow

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Several roads are closed throughout DeKalb County due to ice and snow. Hundreds of crashes have been reported throughout north Georgia, where a State of Emergency is in effect due to winter weather.

    Here's a full list from DeKalb County Government as of 11:15 a.m.:

    Emergency Vehicles Only

    South Hairston Road / Redan Road

    Snapfinger Woods / Panola Road

    North Hariston / Fieldridge Court

    1670 Clairmont Road (In front of VA Hospital)

    Clairmont Road / Desmond Road

    North Decatur Road / Webster Road

    Snapfinger Road / Panola Road

    South Indian Creek / Covington Hwy

    Hwy 78 (Stone Mountain Hwy) WB bridges Interstate 285 West Park Place (1/2 mile North of Stone Mountain)

    Closed

    Rock Springs Road / Panola Road

    Clifton Road from CDC Parkway to Briarcliff Road

    3600 Panthersville Road

    Rock Chapel Road / Lithonia Industrial Boulevard

