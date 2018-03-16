Fundraiser underway for officer, 6 kids who lost everything in fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are hoping people can open their hearts and wallets for a local family who lost everything in a house fire.
DeKalb County police officer Marty Williams are currently living in a hotel after the fire ripped through their home on March 1.
The fundraiser is being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DeKalb South Precinct on Shepherd Drive in Decatur.
The owner of a local towing company saw Channel 2's story about Williams and came by the fundraiser with bags of donations and a check for $1,500.
The family is asking for children's clothing sizes:
- 3-year-old girl: 3T, shoe size 8
- 4-year-old girl: 4T, shoe size 10
- 4-year-old boy: 4T, shoe size, 9
- 7-year-old girl: 5-6 Y, shoe size 1
- 9-year-old girl: 10/12 Y, shoe size 4
- 11-year-old girl: 14 Y, shoe size 5
Owner of South DeKalb Towing saw our story this morning on DeKalb officer and six kids who lost everything in fire. Came by fundraiser at South Precinct with bags of donations and check for $1,500! pic.twitter.com/NUNsMZvI5Y— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 16, 2018
Starting now: fundraiser till 3p for DeKalb Police officer who has been living in hotel w/ his 6 kids after losing everything in house fire. Taking donations at South Precinct off I-20/Candler Road pic.twitter.com/I3LdxfVMSV— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 16, 2018
