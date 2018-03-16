  • Fundraiser underway for officer, 6 kids who lost everything in fire

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are hoping people can open their hearts and wallets for a local family who lost everything in a house fire.

    DeKalb County police officer Marty Williams are currently living in a hotel after the fire ripped through their home on March 1.

    We’ll have LIVE video of the fundraiser on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The fundraiser is being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DeKalb South Precinct on Shepherd Drive in Decatur.

    The owner of a local towing company saw Channel 2's story about Williams and came by the fundraiser with bags of donations and a check for $1,500.

    The family is asking for children's clothing sizes:

    • 3-year-old girl: 3T, shoe size 8
    • 4-year-old girl: 4T, shoe size 10
    • 4-year-old boy: 4T, shoe size, 9
    • 7-year-old girl: 5-6 Y, shoe size 1
    • 9-year-old girl: 10/12 Y, shoe size 4
    • 11-year-old girl: 14 Y, shoe size 5

