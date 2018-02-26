Driver loses control, crashes into DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local business sustained serious damage after a driver lost control and crashed early Monday morning.
The crash happened on Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was the first reporter on the scene where witnesses told her the driver appeared to be speeding right before the crash.
The pickup truck driver was not injured.
People on scene tell me the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, before she cut across the street and lost control.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) February 26, 2018
This is the path, they tell me her truck took before crashing into the side of the building.
No one hurt.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/eHkxPy4e9u
