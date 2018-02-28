Driver charged with hitting, killing 8-year-old on her way to bus stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman is in jail in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl killed on her way to school earlier this month, authorities said.
Eligayheu Tsagaye turned herself in to DeKalb County authorities Tuesday afternoon after police filed charges against her Monday. Tsagaye faces first-degree vehicular homicide charges along with three traffic violations.
Tluang Tha Men, a second-grader at the International Community School, died Feb. 16 after, police said, Tsagaye passed a school bus and hit her. The 8-year-old was in the arms of her mother, who was carrying her to the bus for school at around 7 a.m. Authorities have ruled that both Men and her mother were in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, and that the school bus had its stop sign extended.
"Since that equipment was up, the vehicle was obligated to stop," said Lt. Lonzy Robertson, with the DeKalb County Police Department.
A memorial with stuffed animals continues to grow at the intersection of Rays Road and Center Drive in Stone Mountain.
People in the community say the crash has changed how they approach stopped school buses.
"Now, it's like I need to just calm and chill out because we have rules for a reason," said Aaliyah Joseph, who lives in Stone Mountain. "This is definitely a wake-up call."
Police say Tsagaye has been cooperative throughout the investigation.
