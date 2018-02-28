DeKalb police release sketch of suspect in rape of 13-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who they said sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in DeKalb County.
The alleged rape happened Feb. 23 on South Stone Mountain/Lithonia Road at Walker Road along the railroad tracks, police said.
The department released a sketch of the suspect.
for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
