  • DeKalb police release sketch of suspect in rape of 13-year-old

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who they said sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in DeKalb County.

    The alleged rape happened Feb. 23 on South Stone Mountain/Lithonia Road at Walker Road along the railroad tracks, police said.

    The department released a sketch of the suspect.

    We have a reporter and photographer talking to police about the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories