Crime Stoppers: Mother sought in murder of infant could be in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for two fugitives being sought by authorities in DeKalb County.
According to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, Estefania Roman-Aguilar, 19, is being sought on suspicion of murder.
Crime Stoppers said that according to a warrant, she killed her infant daughter.
Aguilar is believed to be living with her father, Jose Hilario-Gomez, 40, who also happens to be the subject of an arrest warrant out of DeKalb County in connection with an armed robbery.
The two are believed to be living somewhere in the Southeast, possibly in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina.
If you have any information about the two or where they might be living, please call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS(8477).
All callers remain anonymous and any information that could help lead to an arrest could make you eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
