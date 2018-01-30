Wheelchair-bound woman dies in Stone Mountain house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are on the scene of a deadly fire in DeKalb County.
The fire happened at a house in the 1300 block of Hidden Hills Parkway in Stone Mountain early Tuesday morning.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to firefighters as they investigated what happened.
DeKalb Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Jackson said firefighters arrived at the house just after 3 a.m. and found a man suffering from what appeared to be minor burns, on the front porch.
They entered the house and found a woman inside, toward the back of the home, who died. She used a wheelchair to get around, Jackson said.
Neighbors described the woman who died in the fire as a "sweet soul."
Her son, who was also inside the house at the time of the fire, was not injured, Jackson said.
Firefighters still do not know the cause or origin of the fire, Jackson said.
Fire officials are expected to stay at the house throughout the day investigating.
