County honors hero firefighters who rescued families from apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was the rescue video touched so many people – firefighters rush to a raging apartment fire where families were literally throwing their children to safety.
Helmet cam captured one firefighter, Scott Stroup, catching a toddler thrown by her father into his arms.
Tuesday, dozens of DeKalb County firefighters were honored by the county for their heroic efforts at the Jan. 3 fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments.
Standing ovation for DeKalb Co Fire Rescue as firefighters honored at commission meeting for rescues at apartment complex where children thrown down from burning building pic.twitter.com/DfH4bLCQrJ— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 23, 2018
