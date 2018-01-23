  • County honors hero firefighters who rescued families from apartment fire

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was the rescue video touched so many people – firefighters rush to a raging apartment fire where families were literally throwing their children to safety. 

    Helmet cam captured one firefighter, Scott Stroup, catching a toddler thrown by her father into his arms.

    Tuesday, dozens of DeKalb County firefighters were honored by the county for their heroic efforts at the Jan. 3 fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments.

    We’re hearing from the unsung heroes about their actions that day, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

