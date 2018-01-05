CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows maintenance worker rummaging through apartment

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local renter contacted Channel 2 Action News after his home surveillance system recorded an apartment maintenance man rifling through his belongings when he was supposed to be making repairs.

Richard Robinson told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that he's scared for his safety but he does not want to call police.

The renter says he now wants out of his lease, saying he no longer feels safe. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

“I was kind of just in awe. There was no need for him to go into those areas and I was just very surprised,” Robinson said.

He showed Wilfon the surveillance video from inside his apartment at the Pointe Apartments in DeKalb County showing a maintenance man with the complex rummaging through his apartment.

“I had bought the surveillance camera a couple days before as a Christmas present to myself, so it kind of paid off,” Robinson said.

The video shows the worker looking through items on Robinson’s end table before eventually making his way into the kitchen where he continued his tour by looking in a couple of cabinets.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I don’t know if he was being generally nosy, if he was casing my apartment. I don’t know,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the man was supposed to be there only to replace his blinds, but that didn’t stop him from also making his way to his desk, where the video shows the worker looking over the box the surveillance camera came in.

Wilfon contacted management for the Stone Mountain apartment complex, who said they were aware of the situation but couldn’t comment further.

The maintenance man did replaced the blinds in Robinson's living room and bedroom, where Robinson fears he continued his tour when the camera wasn’t watching.

“I feel violated because I didn’t know exactly what he went through because I only have camera in my front room,” Robinson said.

Robinson told Wilfon that he does not want the man to lose his job, but he does want out of his lease because he says he doesn’t feel safe at the complex anymore.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.