Carjacking suspects arrested after chase, crash on I-20

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are in custody and one on the run after a carjacking and chase in DeKalb County, police say.

    Officers said three men took part in a carjacking on Mayfair Crossing Drive and then took off down Interstate 20 westbound. According to investigators, the men hit several cars as they drove, until finally coming to a stop after crashing near I-285.

    Two lanes of I-20 westbound are shut down between Wesley Chapel and Panola roads as police investigate the scene and search for the third suspect.

    There were no injuries.

