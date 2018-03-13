Carjacking suspects arrested after chase, crash on I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are in custody and one on the run after a carjacking and chase in DeKalb County, police say.
Officers said three men took part in a carjacking on Mayfair Crossing Drive and then took off down Interstate 20 westbound. According to investigators, the men hit several cars as they drove, until finally coming to a stop after crashing near I-285.
Two lanes of I-20 westbound are shut down between Wesley Chapel and Panola roads as police investigate the scene and search for the third suspect.
There were no injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia remembers anniversary of 'Blizzard of 93'
- Tex McIver tears up in court during opening statements
- GBI will open criminal investigation into former Mayor Reed’s press office
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}