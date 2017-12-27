Animal shelter taking in 'incredibly large number' of cats, dogs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local animal welfare organization says they are experience a huge increase in people dropping off animals at their shelters.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi spoke to the LifeLine Animal Project's spokesperson Karen Hirsch about the amount of animals being dropped off every month.
Some months, they’re getting more than 800 dogs and cats a month, but it averages out to about 700 a month.
"We are taking in over 700 animals on average, so that's an incredibly large number," Hirsch said.
Hirsch said that its DeKalb County facility is bearing much of the weight of the increase.
One big reason for the increase may be more and more apartment complexes are changing the rules about owning an animal on property.
But there are other factors too, including an increase in abuse cases.
The shelter started noticing an increase in the number of animals in July.
The shelter said it’s moving toward becoming no kill.
