4-year-old boy severely burned in DeKalb County house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that left a 4-year-old boy severely burned.
The fire happened at a house on Glendale Drive in DeKalb County just after midnight.
DeKalb County Fire officials tell Channel 2's Audrey Washington the boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with second-degree burns.
The fire investigator told us, the house smoke detectors actually woke up the father.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) February 28, 2018
The family of four escaped, but the 4 year old boy, was seriously burned.
"We arrived within six minutes to find heavy flames," DeKalb County Fire Capt. Ty Welch said.
By the time firefighters arrived, the fire was in full motion, tearing through the house.
"We were able to stop the fire from going past its place of origin," Welch said.
The family of four were inside at the time.
The two adults and a child around 6 years old escaped unharmed, but the 4-year-old was burned during their escape, firefighters said.
“We're not sure," Welch said. "We have an investigator coming to determine the cause.”
