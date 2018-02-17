2-year-old hit and killed in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a 2-year-old boy has been hit and killed by a car in DeKalb County.
Authorities say it happened along Gresham Road just before 9:30 p.m.
Officers said the child had wandered into the road.
Investigators said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.
DeKalb's Traffic Specialist Unit is currently at the scene.
They are not sure at this point if the driver will be charged.
