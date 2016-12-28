by: Liz Artz Updated: Dec 28, 2016 - 5:23 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 13-year-old boy, who was injured after authorities said he crashed a dirt bike Tuesday in DeKalb County, has died.

Jyquez Evans’ mother told Channel 2’s Liz Artz that her son died from injuries sustained in Tuesday’s accident.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Henrico Road. Authorities said Evans ran a red light and crashed into a box truck.

A witness said as people tended to the injured boy, someone hopped on his bike and drove away.

"I saw him laying there. I look up, and I see the other guy starting the dirt bike as that poor kid was on the ground hurt, and he just got on it like it was nothing and started going down the road," witness Phillip Colvin said.

Colvin snapped several photos that he sent to police.

"I started chasing him, taking pictures while I was chasing him. When he finally saw me, he turned down Confederate (Avenue) to get away from me," he said.

Colvin said he hopes his pictures will help police with their investigation.

"I'm hoping that since he's local, other people will see it and catch the kid. I put it on social media myself," he said.

Police said the teen was too young to be operating the bike on the road, and the bike was likely not street legal.

Whoever took the bike will face changes when caught.

