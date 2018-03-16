0 Death toll from Florida bridge collapse climbs to 6

The death toll from the bridge collapse on Florida International University's campus has climbed to six, police said.

Five of those were pronounced dead at the scene, and another died after being transported to a hospital, Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said at an early-morning press conference.

Zabaleta could not confirm the names, races or sexes of any of the six victims. Another press conference to share additional details has been planned for 9 a.m. EST.

Joining local authorities on the scene were officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and FBI. Engineering crews have worked nonstop, Zabaleta said.

"We've been working throughout the entire night," he said. "This is a very slow process. They're still working away at that concrete."

Victim advocates are reaching out to family members of those who were killed.

"There is the sad possibility that under the concrete there may be additional vehicles," Zabaleta said. "The engineers are working at it in a very tactical way. The structure is fragile and could be dangerous to rescue personnel."

Late Thursday night authorities reclassified the mission to a recovery effort from a rescue effort, indicating it's unlikely survivors would be discovered in the wreckage.

In addition to ensuring the safety of those digging through the rubble, efforts are slowed because there's probably evidence to be collected from what's left, Zabaleta said.

"We don't want to rush it and damage any evidence," he added. "That bridge, whatever's left of it, is very, very unstable."

