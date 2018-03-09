  • DA: Gwinnett mom hired babysitter, then left kids for 2 weeks

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County woman hired a babysitter to watch her children for four days, but didn’t come home for more than two weeks, an indictment alleges.

    A grand jury indicted Johnnie Shaquitta Garrett on three charges of second-degree child cruelty on Wednesday. 

    Garrett hired a babysitter to watch her three children for four days in April 2017, the indictment alleges. Garrett then did not return home for more than 14 days, according to the indictment. The indictment does not say where Garrett went.

    She was released on bond in August 2017.

