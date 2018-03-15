  • Fire at vacant apartment building blocks busy NW Atlanta road

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating a vacant apartment fire in northwest Atlanta. 

    Channel 2's Darryn Moore spotted several firefighters and an Atlanta Gas Light crew on the way to the scene on Bolton Road. 

    Fire officials told Moore a call came in around 2 a.m. when crews showed up to a vacant apartment complex on fire.   

    TRENDING STORIES:

    How the fire started is still under investigation.

    Officials said there were no injuries, but Channel 2's Mark Arum said the fire was causing delays for some during the morning commute. 

    Use Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as an alternate route, Arum said. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire at vacant apartment building blocks busy NW Atlanta road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father home with young kids wrestles with intruder, shooting and killing…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sketch released of police impersonator wanted for assaulting women

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer injured after being hit by person driving stolen car, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Downtown Atlanta property still in disrepair 10 years after tornado