Fire at vacant apartment building blocks busy NW Atlanta road

ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating a vacant apartment fire in northwest Atlanta.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore spotted several firefighters and an Atlanta Gas Light crew on the way to the scene on Bolton Road.
Fire officials told Moore a call came in around 2 a.m. when crews showed up to a vacant apartment complex on fire.
How the fire started is still under investigation.
Officials said there were no injuries, but Channel 2's Mark Arum said the fire was causing delays for some during the morning commute.
Use Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as an alternate route, Arum said.
#TRAVELADVISORY Atlanta: A structure fire on Bolton Rd south of Hwy 78 sees Hollowell Pkwy shut down west of I-285. Use MLK Jr Dr as an alternate. We are just off the Fulton Co Airport runway @wsbradio #skycopter @wsbtv #captncam #atltraffic pic.twitter.com/asUMti2RDS— Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) March 15, 2018
