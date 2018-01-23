Crash involving 3 tractor-trailers causes backups on I-85N

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving three tractor-trailers is blocking all lanes of I-85 northbound.
TRAFFIC RED ALERT: I-85/nb is shutdown with multiple crashes between Highway 211 and Highway 53 in Jackson County. Major outbound delays. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7g4kFmgBQM— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) January 23, 2018
🙄🙄🙄#ATLtraffic. pic.twitter.com/KP8WFJXQwB— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) January 23, 2018
West Jackson fire officials said the crash cleared just before 5:30 a.m. but was the cause of other accidents behind it that had not yet cleared.
