  • Crash involving 3 tractor-trailers causes backups on I-85N

    JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving three tractor-trailers is blocking all lanes of I-85 northbound.

    West Jackson fire officials said the crash cleared just before 5:30 a.m. but was the cause of other accidents behind it that had not yet cleared.

