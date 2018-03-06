Couple who met at Hawks' 'Swipe Right' event says 'I do'

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks helped a couple say 'I do' over the weekend at the place where their love story began.
Three years ago, Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong met the franchise's 'Swipe Right' Tinder night.
The couple tied the knot at half court in front of more than 250 guests including Hawks CEO Steve Koonin.
“From that much-talked about promotion, none of us would have imagined that it would lead to our first wedding on the Hawks’ court,” said Koonin. “We all know that sports can unite people like few things can and we are happy to consider Avery and Ben Hawks fans and family for life.”
Koonin also gave the first toast at the reception.
“We are so thankful for all the Atlanta Hawks have done for us, especially Mr. Koonin, Janet Smith and Catie Scott,” the couple said in a joint statement. “It’s been an amazing experience and we will cherish it forever. Our wedding was truly unforgettable.”
