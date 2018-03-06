0 Council orders local pub to pay for security during St. Patrick's Day celebration

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - It's the biggest party of the year at Irish Bred Pub in downtown Douglasville, St. Patrick's Day.

“The event has gotten so big that we need that space to have everyone be able to sit down and watch the band and be able to drink and eat," said manager Billie Jean Marshall.

The pub has a pour permit, allowing them to serve alcohol outside, but City Council voted on Monday night to make the pub pay for three police officers to handle security.

“You’re looking at $60 an hour for over 11 hours, over two days which means profit-wise we have to make a lot of profit just to pay for those officers," Marshall said.

Some people don't think it's fair.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The city should pay for that and not have a business that is doing everything it can to bring people into the city," said customer Debbie Schiflett.

Others say this could shut other businesses out.

"You can not prohibit those folks from coming in and turning a profit or they are going to take their experience and capital and go to the next downtown who give them the freedom to make a profit," said councilman Mike Miller.

For now, the show must go on.

"We can’t really cut down because they require us to have those officers out there," Marshall said.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.