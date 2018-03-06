ATLANTA - A persistent bias among prospective jurors led the judge in the Tex McIver murder trial to wonder aloud Tuesday if the defendant can receive a fair hearing in Fulton County.
“We are definitely moving in the direction of, do we get a jury in Fulton County?” said Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.
McBurney noted that of the second pool of 48 prospective jurors, 27 indicated some sort of bias or prejudice against McIver.
The 75-year-old attorney is accused of intentionally shooting his wife as the couple were being driven by a friend through the streets of Atlanta.
McIver says the shooting was accidental.
Jury selection has moved along at a plodding pace, with only 20 citizens from the first pool of 48 still eligible to serve.
It appears unlikely the number will be that high from the second pool.
A total of 42 citizens must be qualified before a jury can be impaneled.
