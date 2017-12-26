Concerns grow over parking in a Sandy Springs neighborhood

0

SANDY SPRINGS - Some Sandy Springs apartment tenants told Channel 2 Action News their complex is the Grinch that stole parking spots.

Tenants first contacted Channel 2's Mike Petchenik last month about concerns over a lack of parking spots at Arium Glenridge. They say the situation has only gotten worse.



"We just feel it's unjustified to have to pay to park in front of our apartments," said resident Michael Walton.



The parking sticker on Walton's truck allows him to park in underground garages at the complex.

"They are charging anybody to park on the property at $400 a year," he said.

We first told you about angry tenants last month after the complex suddenly changed its policy, requiring payment to park in the garages.

Tenants said there aren't enough free spots to accommodate everyone who lives here.



"There are people parking absolutely anywhere they can," Walton said. "Just be fair. Just be fair."



Since then, Walton and his neighbors said the situation has gone from bad to worse.

"I haven't parked in front of my building in about four or five months and when I do, it's random," Walton explained.



Walton said when he and his neighbors have complained to the leasing office and the company's corporate owner, they've gotten nowhere.

"They said you choose not to do that and park off property where I live," Walton said. "If you just numbered each parking spot and they there's only one per unit, that's all you had to do and tow off the cars that have been abandoned. There are over 70 of them."

We tried to contact the apartment manager on Friday and the corporate owner of the complex but didn't receive a response.

