Your commute could be getting brighter in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Some local counties are making a change to brighter street lights.
Neighborhoods across Cobb, Fulton, Paulding, Bartow and Cherokee counties will get LED’s that Cobb EMC spokesperson Leslie Thompson says will make seeing and driving around when it’s dark easier.
“With the new lights, they have a 10-year warranty, so you’re looking at much more span of time before they need any maintenance,” Thompson said.
