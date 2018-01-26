Stolen car suspect leads police on chase through neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a driver in a stolen car led them on a chase through a Cobb County neighborhood.
Smyrna police said they responded to a call about suspicious activity in the Vinings Estates neighborhood on Jan. 19.
Officers said they found a stolen Dodge Charger and the driver sped through the neighborhood and onto East-West Connector.
Police said the driver was traveling more than 45 mph through the subdivision and increased their speed when they reached the road. The driver hit several cars, police said.
Police said they called off the chase in less than five minutes because conditions became unsafe.
