Police: Man threatens to shoot up church, kill everyone inside

MARIETTA - Marietta police say they have arrested a man that threatened to shoot up a church and kill many of the members inside.
Investigators said Rev. Temitosan Abimbola, with the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Marietta, received a text message from Ken Ogbemudia with the threat on Jan. 3.
Several other members of the church received the same message as well.
Abimbola told police that she also spoke with an associate of Ogbemudia’s, Karen James.
James told police that she recently bought two AK-47 rifles and 600 rounds of ammunition for Ogbemudia.
Ogbemudia was then taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw for psychiatric evaluation.
Police arrested Ogbemudia and charged with making terroristic threats and will be held without bond once released from the hospital.
The Kennesaw Police Department and the ATF helped assist with this investigation.
Investigator said so far, they have not been able to find any weapons and are unable to confirm if any were ever actually purchased.
Ogbemudia told authorities that he arrived in the United States from Nigeria in 2011 and said he has been living here illegally.
ICE has been contact and is looking into his immigration status.
