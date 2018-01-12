Parents of teen killed in alleged DUI crash forgive driver

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The parents of a Cobb County teenager killed in an alleged drunk driving accident say they forgive their son’s friend, who was behind the wheel.
Cameron Childers, 18, was indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving. His friend, Mahlon Thornton was killed when Childers crashed his pickup truck into a tree in Cherokee County in June.
Thornton’s parents told Channel 2's Chris Jose that they will beg the court for a light punishment.
