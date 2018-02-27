  • Friends say local teacher died from complications of the flu

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local teacher who recently had the flu has died.

    Cathryn Kearns was sick for a week, then seemed to recover. But her best friend told Channel 2 Action News that she died suddenly.

    Doctors say it's something that can happen after a flu patient seems to get better.

    "It's so rare, but she had a massive stroke. And they can't really explain why it happened," best friend Kim Kozak told Channel 2’s Carl Willis

    We're looking into a CDC warning about an increased risk for deadly conditions right after the flu, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories