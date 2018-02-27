Friends say local teacher died from complications of the flu

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local teacher who recently had the flu has died.
Cathryn Kearns was sick for a week, then seemed to recover. But her best friend told Channel 2 Action News that she died suddenly.
Doctors say it's something that can happen after a flu patient seems to get better.
"It's so rare, but she had a massive stroke. And they can't really explain why it happened," best friend Kim Kozak told Channel 2’s Carl Willis.
We're looking into a CDC warning about an increased risk for deadly conditions right after the flu, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
