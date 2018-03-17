Community prepares to say goodbye to late veteran firefighter

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - One community is preparing to say goodbye to a 19-year veteran of the Cobb County Fire Department.
Firefighter Stacey Leigh Boulware died early Monday, officials said.
“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of firefighter Stacey Leigh Boulware during this difficult time,” Cobb County fire Lt. Dan Dupree said.
Boulware, 44, passed her physical tests Monday morning. She then responded to two incidents, including a medical call involving a full arrest. A few hours later, she collapsed at Station 5 in Vinings, Dupree said.
The procession for Boulware is expected to leave the funeral home on Macland Road in Marietta at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
