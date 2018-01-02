  • Cobb County officers injured in crash caused by ice

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Three Cobb County police officers were injured when they hit a patch of ice Tuesday afternoon. 

    Spokesperson Ross Cavitt said the officers hit the ice while driving their motorcycles on Kennesaw Due West Road in Kennesaw. 

    One officer was seriously injured but is expected to survive. 

    Kennesaw Due West is closed near Due West for Georgia State Patrol investigation.

    Authorities are investigating. 

