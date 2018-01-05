Channel 2 gets firsthand look at UGA Championship gear

0

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A team in Cobb County is working against the clock to have dozens of National Championship apparel designs ready for production as soon as we know the winner.

Channel 2 Consumer investigator Jim Strickland got a firsthand look at what some of the official University of Georgia championship gear will be.

"They love team colors, so we do a lot of reds for them," said senior designer Genet Griffin at Concepts Sport in Vinings.

Strickland watched as she worked on the sweatpant fans will find from Walmart to the web, but only if UGA wins.

Her boss is looking for big sales.

"Given the pent-up demand for Georgia since the last National Championship was 1980, I think it's massive," said company president John Staton.

Staton says UGA would outsell Alabama by about 50 percent.

"This would be a whole new event, a new reason to buy. I think the Alabama market is saturated, quite frankly," he said.

The company factory in Tennessee will fire up as soon the outcome is decided. They will rush to get product to national retailers and online outlets.

"Fans demand product immediately after the event," Staton said.

