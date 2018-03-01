Alleged reckless driver who hit, killed crossing guard pleads not guilty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The accused reckless driver who allegedly hit and killed a Cobb County crossing guard pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.
Whitaker faces reckless driving and vehicular homicide charges in connection with the death of Edna Umeh, according to Cobb County police.
Umeh, 64, of Austell, was directing traffic outside Lindley Middle School on Veterans Memorial Highway at the time of the deadly crash, which occurred about 9 a.m. Nov. 30.
Students arriving at school saw the accident and its aftermath, district spokesman John Stafford said.
An arrest warrant states Whitaker was driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit.
