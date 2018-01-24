9 years later, family holds vigil in unsolved hit-and-run case

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was at a memorial service Wednesday to mark the 9-year anniversary of a deadly, unsolved hit-and-run case.
We're speaking with the family, who is desperate to find answers, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Mother of the victim, Sharon McCarter, family members, friends and concerned citizens gathered at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Rio Montana Drive in Marietta at 7 a.m. to remember Charlie Enricky Jones, 23.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 students dead, several wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school
- Woman attacked in parking garage outside Target in Buckhead
- Check out Buckhead homes of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast
Jones was hit by a car on Jan. 24, 2009 and then left in the road, to be hit again by a truck pulling a boat. Officials told Channel 2 Action News only the second driver stopped.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was there for a wreath laying, prayer and a moment of silence.
McCarter also read a letter to her deceased son and a letter to the driver who left the scene of the crash after hitting him.
Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News they have no leads in the case.
Each year, on the anniversary of her son's death, McCarter told Washington she travels to Atlanta from Alexandria, Virginia and visits the accident site.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}